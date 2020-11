San Diego police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who was brought to a local hospital in September. The man was hospitalized Sept. 20 after coming from the North Park area, police said. He was unable to tell authorities his name or where he lives.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the department at 619-531-2277.

