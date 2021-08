SDPD is asking for help finding missing 5-year-old Riley Johnson. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl Friday.

California Highway Patrol issued an alert about the disappearance of toddler Riley Johnson Friday afternoon. The San Diego Police Department said the 3-foot tall, 40-pound toddler was last seen in San Diego after she was taken by her father, 25-year-old Quantae Constantino.

SDPD announced on Twitter that Riley was found safe just after 1:15 p.m.

Update (1:20PM): Riley has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for her! https://t.co/9DPec8kAgQ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 6, 2021