SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a missing at-risk person from the University City area, the department said in an alert text.

Lindsay Fjelstad, 46, was named as the missing person.

Law enforcement described her as a 5’6″, approximately 150 lbs. white female. She was last seen driving a black 2022 BMW x2 with California plates identified as 8UXV151.

She was described as wearing a black sweater with pink lettering, blue jeans and black boots in her last appearance.

An “at-risk” missing person means that SDPD is considering the individual as a victim or that any of the following factors are involved in the case: there is believed to be foul play, they are in need of medical attention, they have no pattern of running away or disappearing, if the person is a victim of a parental abduction, mental impairment is a factor or they are a danger to themselves or others.

SDPD has not specified how long Fjelstad has been considered missing or if any other people are believed to be involved in her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.