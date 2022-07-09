SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 70-year-old man.

Jimmy Presley was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue on Saturday, July 9, SDPD officials said.

Jimmy is described as a white male, five feet five inches tall, 154 pounds, with white balding hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

The missing 70-year-old is considered “at-risk” according to police.

Anyone who has information on Jimmy’s whereabouts or believes they have seen him is encouraged to reach out to the San Diego Police Department.

