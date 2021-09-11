SDPD searching for 87-year-old man suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burdell Chris Schweibert was last seen on foot in the Rancho Bernardo area near 12800 Camino Ramillette, San Diego police reported. (Credi: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked for the public’s assistance Saturday evening to help locate an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who went missing in San Diego.

Burdell Chris Schweibert was last seen on foot in the Rancho Bernardo area near 12800 Camino Ramillette, San Diego police reported.

Schweibert is white. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the SDPD said. He has white hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, dark blue shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News