SDPD searching for 87-year-old man suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked for the public’s assistance Saturday evening to help locate an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who went missing in San Diego.

Burdell Chris Schweibert was last seen on foot in the Rancho Bernardo area near 12800 Camino Ramillette, San Diego police reported.

Schweibert is white. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the SDPD said. He has white hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, dark blue shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

