SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk 22-year-old man who went missing Tuesday, authorities said.

Guillermo Gardilla, who suffers from medical conditions that make him at-risk, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the area of 6000 Daisy Ave in the Alta Vista neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department’s tweet.



Police described him as a 5’5″, 240-pound Hispanic male with short black curly hair and black eyes. Gardilla was last seen wearing a red Spiderman shirt, blue/gray shorts, brown socks and no shoes.

If anyone knows about Gardilla’s whereabouts, they are asked to call SDPD Communications at 619-531-2000, Case #22-500244.