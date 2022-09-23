SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing at-risk 77-year-old man.

Max Howard was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near 4500 54th Street in the College West neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police describe Howard as a white man with balding gray hair standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 154 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Ace Parking hat, white V-neck shirt, black shorts, white shoes and socks.

If anyone knows about Howard’s whereabouts, please call 911 ref case #22-500815.