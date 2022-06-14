SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk 75-year-old woman, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman, who is identified as Dao Thi Pham, has memory issues and was last seen Monday in the 4700 block of Marlborough Ave in the Kensington neighborhood, police tweeted.

Police say Pham is a Vietnamese female with black and grey hair and brown eyes. She is described as 5 foot 1 tall and 130 pounds.

If anyone has information related to her whereabouts, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at (619) 531-2000 and reference Case #22-500497.