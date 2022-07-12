SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Egger Highlands neighborhood in early July.

Nineteen-year-old Samantha Barba was last seen on July 6 leaving her home around 6:15 a.m. and police say she is considered “at-risk” due to medical concerns.

Barba has light skin, brown hair, brown eyes, and is five feet five inches tall and roughly 110 pounds. Police say she was last seen barefoot and wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with a red stripe or design on the side.

Barba is said to frequent Chula Vista and the South Bay, police said Tuesday.

Any information about Samantha’s whereabouts should contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22-500576.