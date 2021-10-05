SDPD releases name of officer who shot motorcyclist during chase

SAN DIEGO — Police have released the name of an officer who shot a motorcyclist during a chase into Chollas Creek last week.

San Diego police say Jesus Morales, 35, refused to stop on Sept. 28 when officers tried to pull him over near 5300 Lea Street for an obstructed license plate on his motorcycle. A chase ensued, according to the San Diego Police Department, and Morales took off on foot after crashing at 5300 Wightman Avenue.

As the foot chase neared Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue, police say Morales fired at least one shot at the closest officer. Officer Justin Hibbard shot back and hit Morales twice, SDPD said in a Tuesday news release.

Hibbard has been with the department since January 2021 and is currently assigned to the Field Training Administration, SDPD said in the update.

Morales was taken to a local hospital and the gun police say he was carrying was recovered at the scene. A judge ordered he be held on a $3 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, according to jail records.

The incident, and a second officer-involved shooting in Vista on the same day, are under investigation.