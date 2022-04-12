SAN DIEGO — In the aftermath of the tragedy that unfolded in a Brooklyn subway Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department extended its condolences and offered reassurance to the public ahead of a busy week for public transit in the city.

“Those of us here in San Diego, just like across the country watching the tragic events in New York, I know it’s put a lot of people on edge. People are watching with a great deal of concern,” Lt. Adam Sharki said.

SDPD put out a message on Twitter shortly after news of the shooting that left the nation shocked. With more than 20 injured and a manhunt underway, local authorities reminded the public of their own partnership with San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and commitment to public safety.

“We wanted our community to know that we’re watching what’s going on and we understand those concerns are localized here in San Diego,” Sharki said.

Sharki explained, like with all large-scale events, there’s a heightened awareness and extra resources put where needed. The Padres’ home opener Thursday will be no different.

In addition to extra officers near transit stops and around the park, there will also be efforts that aren’t so obvious, like people behind the scenes working private security cameras or plain-clothes officers.

Law enforcement also relies heavily on the public to be aware and do their part.

“A solid safety tip is just pay attention to your surroundings,” Sharki said. “If you see something suspicious or something that makes you uncomfortable, it’s probably a good idea either let somebody know or leave the area and then let somebody know.”

MTS is also teaming up with the Padres to get people to and from games safely this season. MTS will be talking about ridership and options Wednesday morning.