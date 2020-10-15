SDPD: Person shot by officer in Rancho Peñasquitos area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was taken to a hospital after being shot by an officer in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday evening, according to reports.

An officer discharged a firearm sometime after 7:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Celtic Court, in a residential area near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Camino Del Sur, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and his condition is not yet known.

Further information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.