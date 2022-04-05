SAN DIEGO – San Diego police officials on Tuesday released the name of the sergeant who recently shot and killed a man in San Carlos who appeared to be armed, but actually had a BB pistol.

According to Lt. Andra Brown with SDPD, Sgt. Zachary Pfannenstiel is the officer involved in a recent shooting that took place in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive. Lt. Brown says that Pfannenstiel is a 14-year veteran of SDPD and is currently assigned to the Police Canine Unit.

The incident began around 4:11 p.m. on March 30 when police received a call reporting a man, now identified as 60-year-old Andrew Farnham, who had threatened to shoot his family members, according to police. Officers responded to the incident and attempted to set up on the home.

“Before the officers could ascertain more specific information from the man, the suspect walked into the open garage and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers, prompting one sergeant to draw his service weapon and fire,” Lt. Brown said. “The male was struck at least once by gunfire.”

First aid was rendered to Farnham and the 60-year-old was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery. Police said he later died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, officers with San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit later discovered a BB pistol that police say belonged to Farnham.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.