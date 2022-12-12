SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer was shot early Monday in Mountain View, prompting a SWAT standoff, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., an officer requested assistance after he was shot, according to police. The officer was initially responding to a pursuit about two miles away in the 3500 block of Main Street near Naval Base San Diego, police said.

The suspect barricaded himself in the 1000 block of 44th Street. A SWAT team is in a standoff with the suspect. Several streets in the area in the area were closed.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

