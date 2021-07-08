SDPD officer injured when driver flees traffic stop in Mira Mesa

A San Diego police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection. (OnScene.TV photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road. The driver attempted to evade the officer before stopping in a traffic lane, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said in a department news release.

It was then when the driver backed up and hit the motorcycle, continuing to push the bike backwards with the officer pinned under it, before taking off, according to Brown.

The sedan, described by police as a black Chrysler with an Arizona license plate, fled the area northbound on Black Mountain Road. Police say the driver is a Hispanic man with shaved or short hair and that there was a woman in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

The officer was not named by the department. Brown said he’s been assigned to the Traffic Division Motorcycle Unit for more than five years and has been with the department for 13 years. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released, she said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.