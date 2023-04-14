SAN DIEGO — Naval Medical Center San Diego near Balboa Park was placed on lockdown after a possible active shooter situation was reported inside the hospital, San Diego police confirmed.

Authorities said that there was no active gunfire with the reports of a potential gunman. There are no injuries, SDPD said.

According to Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rouke, one individual was taken into custody, but no gun was found on their person when they were apprehended.

SDPD said that they are working with the Navy to clear the campus. It is unclear what buildings are being evacuated.

Nearby San Diego High School was also placed on lockdown due to the possible active shooter situation in the Naval Medical Center, a San Diego Unified School District spokesperson, Maureen Magee, told FOX 5. The lockdown at the school has since been lifted.

SkyFOX aerial footage showed a heavy police presence around the hospital. SDPD vehicles are blocking off Bob Wilson Drive into the medical center. The FOX 5 crew on the scene noted that there is a line of cars is currently on Florida Drive waiting to get back into the hospital.

Authorities are encouraging people to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.