SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department on Sunday were called to downtown San Diego after reports of shots fired, authorities said.

According to police officials, a call came in around 6:03 p.m. near 14th Street and Island Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers took the driver of a white Chevy Impala into custody, but police did not immediately say how he was involved.

As of 7:20 p.m., police were still on the scene. No injuries have been reported from this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 5 for updates.