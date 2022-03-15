SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Lincoln High School student who claimed to have a gun locked himself in a room at the Lincoln Park-area campus Tuesday, prompting a police standoff that ended in his arrest.

The emergency at the secondary school in the 4700 block of Imperial Avenue began about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the teen refused repeated orders to surrender, a SWAT team was called in, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The stalemate continued until about 3:45 p.m., when the student — who turned out to be unarmed — was taken into custody.

Details on the teenager’s arrest and what might have prompted his actions were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.