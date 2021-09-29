SDPD identifies motorcyclist accused of firing at officer before police shooting

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a 35-year-old motorcyclist shot at an officer Tuesday before the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect twice.

San Diego police identified the motorcyclist Wednesday as Jesus Morales. The police department said officers tried to stop Morales around 5:40 p.m. near 5300 Lea Street for an obstructed license plate but he refused.

A chase ensued until the motorcycle tipped on its side and crashed at 5300 Wightman Avenue. Police say Morales took off on foot with officers chasing him and when the pursuit reached Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue, Morales fired at least one shot at the closest officer.

“That officer discharged his service weapon and the suspect was struck at least twice,” police said in a Wednesday news release said.

Morales was taken to a hospital, where he was still being treated for his injuries as of late Wednesday morning. SDPD said its officers recovered the gun he was carrying and the department’s homicide unit was called to investigate the shooting.

Law enforcement declined to release the name of the officer who shot Morales. He has been with the department since January 2021 and is assigned to the Field Training Administration, SDPD said.

A second officer-involved shooting in San Diego County was under investigation Tuesday. The sheriff’s department said a deputy shot a man after he grabbed a pellet rifle following a foot pursuit.