SAN DIEGO– In Southcrest, San Diego Police were back out connecting with children and families, but this time around as a Winter Wonderland edition.

SDPD hosted the annual “Peace in the Park” event at Southcrest Park for the holiday season.

Going with the winter theme, they brought snow to Southcrest for kids to sled.

Local high schools showed off their cheerleading and dancing skills for an audience, along with all the inflatable fun they had setup for the kids. Santa was there as well for free photo opportunities.

For something extra cheerful, SDPD partnered with the Diamond Business Association, Police Officers Association and Toys for Tots to provide free toys to children.

The toys are geared so kids can come and be active in the park, which means lots of basketballs, soccer balls and footballs.

SDPD said “Peace in the Park” empowers the community to take over their park from violence and gang activity.

“It’s a huge blessing itself, I think when you see the support from the community. I believe that there is a lot of care to make a better community. We can’t do it alone as a San Diego Police Department, we need the support from the community to make these communities a better place,” said Omar Luzuriaga, San Diego Police Community Relations Officer for the Southeastern Division.

The event aims to build positive relationships and trust with police and neighbors in Southeast San Diego.