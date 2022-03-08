SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department Tuesday released its annual crime statistics for 2021 in the City of San Diego.

San Diego’s overall crime last year is consistent with other major U.S. cities, according to data compiled by SDPD. It has shown a 13% overall citywide crime increase in 2021.

Grouped by violent crimes including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and by property crimes including burglary, theft and vehicle theft, data showed an increase in six of the seven categories when compared to the previous year.

“Police departments across the nation are combatting rises in crime, and although San Diego historically ranks as one of the safest big cities, our City is also seeing an increase in crime,” Nisleit said. “Despite the challenges facing our department this year as we address reductions in staffing, SDPD remains committed to responding to calls for service, using intelligence-led investigations to catch criminals, and doing proactive police work to prevent crime.

STATISTICS OF NOTE:

The overall crime rate of 23.8 and property crime rate of 19.6 per thousand residents are comparable to rates in the late-1950s.

The violent crime rate of 4.2 per thousand residents is comparable to rates in the mid-1970s.

Hate crime reports increased by 77%. In 2021, the City and County of San Diego widely promoted the importance of reporting hate crimes and encouraged victims to report them. SDPD worked with LGBTQ and API businesses to establish the Safe Place Program for victims of hate crimes. More than 750 businesses currently display the Safe Place Program decal.

San Diego continues to maintain one of the highest clearance rates and also one of the lowest homicide rates annually when compared to other large U.S. cities. In 2021, SDPD added a sixth homicide investigation team and a new ghost gun investigation team to increase the department’s ability to locate criminals and get illegal firearms off San Diego streets.

SDPD asked for the public’s help to work with police in combatting the rise in crime and violence by reporting suspicious activity, assisting in investigations and helping create safer communities for all.