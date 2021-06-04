SDPD detectives killed in wrong-way crash identified

The scene of a wrong-way freeway crash on I-5 in the San Ysidro area of San Diego, which left three people dead including two police officers Friday, June 4.

SAN DIEGO – Authorities identified two San Diego Police detectives who were killed in a wrong-way crash near the border as a married couple Friday night.

The detectives were identified as 32-year-old Ryan Park and 33-year-old Jamie Huntley-Park by SDPD Chief David Nisleit. The driver who hit the officers’ car also died in the fiery crash, but her name has not been released by authorities.

The detectives were killed when the wrong-way driver hit their car head-on on Interstate 5 near Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro, according to authorities.

CHP first started investigating shortly before 10:30 a.m. after a broadcast call went out about a car driving in the wrong direction on I-5. A short time later, another call came in about the crash.

The wrong-way driver’s Honda Civic burst into flames after hitting the officers’ Ford sedan near state Route 905, according to CHP. Officers found three bodies in the wreckage.

Heroic efforts from San Diego Fire weren’t able to rescue any of the occupants in either of the vehicles,” CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro said at the scene.

“The San Diego Police Department extends its sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the fallen detectives,” the department said in a statement. “We ask for the San Diego community to keep their thoughts and prayers with the detectives’ families during this difficult time.”

CHP said its officers are still working to determine how fast the wrong-way driver was traveling and if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.