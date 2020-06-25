SDPD cop killer again granted parole

At left is a recent photo of Jesus Cecena, who as a 17-year-old gang member killed San Diego Police Officer Archie Buggs, right, on Nov. 4, 1978. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO – A man who gunned down a San Diego police officer as a 17-year-old has been granted parole again, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Jesus Cecena was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1979 for killing Officer Archie Buggs. Buggs, 30, was shot four times on the night of Nov. 4, 1978 after stopping a car driven by Cecena, a gang member in the Skyline neighborhood. Cecena fired at Buggs five times and then paused before walking toward the officer and shooting him in the head at point-blank range.

The officer died in the street, his hand still on his service revolver. Because Cecena was underage at the time, his sentence was reduced to a seven years-to-life term in 1982.

Under the California Penal Code, decisions of a parole panel become final after 120 days of the hearing. At any time, the governor may request a review of a decision by a parole authority concerning the grant or denial of parole to inmates in state prison, according to the code.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has not publicly stated whether he plans to review Cecena’s case this time. Newsom reversed a decision last year to grant parole to Cecena, arguing that despite his many years of incarceration he’s still failed to explain his “callous actions” on the night of the crime.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan had urged Newsom to reverse the decision in 2019, citing Cecena’s lack of “honest insight and remorse into this heinous crime.”

Former Gov. Jerry Brown previously reversed Board of Parole decisions to grant Cecena parole in 2014, 2016 and 2017.