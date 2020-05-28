SDPD chief expresses condolences to family of George Floyd: ‘Our profession must do better’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s top law enforcement official expressed condolences Wednesday to the family of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died this week after being pinned to the ground at the neck by a police officer for more than seven minutes.

Widely shared video from bystanders shows a Monday arrest where Floyd, 46, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground with an officer’s knee pressing against his neck. In the video, Floyd, who is black, repeatedly tells Officer Derek Chauvin that he’s in pain and can’t breathe. He later was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Four police officers including Chauvin were fired amid national outrage over Floyd’s death, the latest in a series of instances underscoring a trend of police brutality against minorities.

“The SDPD expresses its sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd,” SDPD Chief David Nisleit said in a tweet, adding, “Our profession must do better.”

The SDPD expresses its sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd.

Our profession must do better.

We will continue to work tirelessly to build trust, establish clear policies, ensure consistent training, and maintain open and honest dialogue with our communities. — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) May 27, 2020

Nisleit, a San Diego native named to lead the department in 2018 following three decades of work in its various patrol commands, said SDPD “will continue to work tirelessly to build trust, establish clear policies, ensure consistent training, and maintain open and honest dialogue with our communities.”

No charges have been filed in Floyd’s death, reporting from multiple outlets shows. Floyd’s family told CNN’s Don Lemon they want the four involved officers charged with murder.