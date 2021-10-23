Knife-wielding man arrested after standoff outside City Heights home

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly threatened a family member with a knife was arrested early Saturday morning after a standoff with authorities in City Heights.

Officers received a call of a family dispute involving a knife inside a home on 42nd Street, according to Field Lt. Danny Hall of the San Diego Police Department. At one point, Hall said the man attempted to stab one of the family members.

OnScene.TV video showed the suspect outside the home wielding a knife when police arrived at the location.

After not complying with officers for about 20 minutes during a standoff, officers shot him with beanbags and apprehended the individual, who was not severely injured. There were no other injuries.

Hall said police are not sure if the man was intoxicated.



Investigators have not said what led the man to grab a knife and threaten his family member.