SDPD: 2 shot in City Heights; SWAT called to area

SAN DIEGO – Two people were hospitalized late Friday after a shooting in the City Heights neighborhood, local authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Rowan and Parrot streets and Colonial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Few details have been publicly shared about the circumstances of the shooting.

As of about 10:45 p.m., the department urged residents to avoid the area of 1700 Rowan St. “due to an active SWAT incident.” Residents in the area are being asked to remain in their homes.

“If evacuations occur, officers will contact you,” the department said in a tweet.

The condition of the two shooting victims was not immediately known.

