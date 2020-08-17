SDG&E: Widespread outages likely as early as 2 p.m. Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric has announced rotating outages in response to the heat wave and increased demand for electricity could start as early as 2 p.m. Monday.

SDG&E said they got word from the California Independent System Operator that there is a high likelihood it will order SDG&E to implement the widespread rotating outages.

It comes as a statewide Flex Alert is in place through Wednesday, calling for customers to help conserve energy.

California’s record-breaking persistent heat wave has strained the electric system as air conditioners are working harder and longer to keep spaces cool, according to Ca-ISO. Because of the high heat and limited energy supplies, the company says rotating power outages are likely over the next two days.

Ca-ISO says customers can take stress off the grid by lowering energy use during the most critical time of the day, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the ISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Customers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the morning or during the night.

Everyone is urged to have flashlights and batteries ready, along with instructions on how to manually open power-operated garage doors. Customers who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies, such as breathing machines, power wheelchairs/scooters, and home oxygen or dialysis, should be prepared to activate their emergency plan.

Traffic lights and signals could be impacted by rotating outages so officials are warning people to use caution on the road.