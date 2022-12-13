The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric is offering tips to save money on utility bills as the company warns that natural gas prices might go up even more into January 2023, the utility announced Tuesday.

The company states that it is sending out direct emails to customers to inform them of the situation. Between November and December, residential gas rates spiked by 19% because the commodity price for natural gas went up significantly, said SDG&E.

SDG&E explains the reason for the price increase saying “the cost SDG&E incurs to buy natural gas in the wholesale market on behalf of its customers is a direct passthrough, with no profit margin – meaning that if SDG&E pays $1 for natural gas in the commodity market, that’s what SDG&E customers pay. The price for natural gas is adjusted monthly on customers’ bills to reflect the latest market conditions.”

There are some tips that customers can follow in wake of the news:

Block the chill: Caulk and weather-strip around drafty doors and windows. Use a door sweep, door sock or towel at the bottom of doors with a gap.

Keep Your Furnace Clean: Check furnace filters once a month and replace them regularly. A dirty air filter can increase your energy costs and cause problems with your equipment.

Wash Clothes with Cold Water: Using warm water instead of hot water can cut a load's energy use in half; using cold water will save even more. Plus, cold water helps your clothes last longer.

Lower Water Heater Thermostat: Lowering the thermostat on your water heater to 120°F, if possible. This will save energy and avoid scalding.