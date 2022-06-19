SAN DIEGO – Firefighters with the San Diego Fire Department and workers with San Diego Gas & Electric responded to a house fire and a downed power line in Clairemont Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Andalusia Avenue and was contained within the first floor of a single-family home, said John Flores with SDFD. While working to extinguish the fire, Flores said that a power line fell onto an SDFD fire truck and that SDG&E workers were called to the scene to secure the line.

The blaze was put out by 4:15 p.m. and two adults and two dogs were displaced as a result of this incident. Officials say that the Red Cross has been notified at this time.

Damage to the property and the home could cost $100,000 or more, Flores said.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Gas & Electric.

