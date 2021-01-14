SDG&E outages: Nearly 11K customers face potential power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO – More than 11,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are at risk of losing power starting Friday in a series of public safety shutoffs with high winds and low humidity in the forecast.

SDG&E told customers Thursday that they could experience prolonged shutoffs lasting into early next week. The move comes out of an “abundance of caution,” the utility said.

Most of the shutoffs fall in parts of East and North County roughly as far north as the Palomar Mountain area and as far south as Campo and other communities near the U.S.-Mexico border. Click here to see areas that could see shutoffs.

No community resource centers have yet been opened amid the looming shutoffs.

Additional information, including how to sign up for outage notifications, is available online at sdge.com/public-safety-power-shutoff.