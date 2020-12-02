SDG&E outages: 5,103 customers have power shut off due to high winds

The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO – More than 5,100 San Diego County SDG&E customers are without power Wednesday evening after the utility shut it off due to high winds.

As of 8:30 p.m., outages were impacting customers in portions of Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Campo Reservation, Descanso, Escondido, Jacumba, La Jolla Reservation, La Posta Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande Reservation, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Valley Center and Viejas Reservation, the utility said.

SDG&E previously notified about 88,700 of its customers in inland communities that they could be subject to public-safety power shutoffs from Wednesday night into the weekend, and potentially through Monday.

“We recognize losing power is disruptive, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the company said.

In response to the expected atmospheric conditions, the NWS issued a red-flag wildfire warning for local inland valley and highland areas, effective from 6 this evening to 10 p.m. Saturday. The most intensive critical fire-weather conditions are expected to last from tonight through Friday morning,

meteorologists advised.

The dry and windy weather pattern is likely to continue into next week, though likely in a weakened manner, according to forecasters.