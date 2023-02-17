SAN DIEGO – Every SDG&E customer can now enroll in a new program that aims to provide free products and services that help reduce energy use, the utility announced Friday.
The program is called Residential Energy Solutions (RES). SDG&E customers can sign up for RES on SDG&E’s website.
RES allows eligible customers to receive free products and services such as:
- Smart thermostats
- They can be controlled remotely from a smartphone app so people can manage their energy use
- Brushless fan motors
- Duct testing and sealing
- Low-flow faucet aerators
- Low-flow shower heads
- Pipe wrapping
- Thermostat shower valves
SDG&E said RES has no income restrictions and is designed to achieve zero net energy for homes. A zero net energy building is essentially one where the amount of energy used is less than or the same as the renewable energy generated.
Customers can ask for an at-home visit from an energy efficiency expert from Synergy’s website, a company that is helping SDG&E administer RES.
RES is not the only program that SDG&E customers can take advantage of, there is also the utility’s Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) program.
In ESA, SDG&E said customers can receive these products and installation for free:
- Smart thermostats
- Attic insulation
- Energy-efficient lighting
- Door weather-stripping
- Replacement of qualified appliances like fridges or AC wall units
- Caulking
- Minor home repairs
- Low-flow showerheads
The Golden State Rebates program is a separate program that gives customers incentives of $20 to $500 to buy high-efficiency water heaters, thermostats and room air conditioners, SDG&E said.
Financial assistance programs are also around, the Neighor-to-Neighbor (N2N) program was introduced by SDG&E in January 2023.
N2N provides up to $300 for certain customers to offset their outstanding bills.