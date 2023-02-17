SAN DIEGO – Every SDG&E customer can now enroll in a new program that aims to provide free products and services that help reduce energy use, the utility announced Friday.

The program is called Residential Energy Solutions (RES). SDG&E customers can sign up for RES on SDG&E’s website.

RES allows eligible customers to receive free products and services such as:

Smart thermostats They can be controlled remotely from a smartphone app so people can manage their energy use

Brushless fan motors

Duct testing and sealing

Low-flow faucet aerators

Low-flow shower heads

Pipe wrapping

Thermostat shower valves

SDG&E said RES has no income restrictions and is designed to achieve zero net energy for homes. A zero net energy building is essentially one where the amount of energy used is less than or the same as the renewable energy generated.

Customers can ask for an at-home visit from an energy efficiency expert from Synergy’s website, a company that is helping SDG&E administer RES.

RES is not the only program that SDG&E customers can take advantage of, there is also the utility’s Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) program.

In ESA, SDG&E said customers can receive these products and installation for free:

Smart thermostats

Attic insulation

Energy-efficient lighting

Door weather-stripping

Replacement of qualified appliances like fridges or AC wall units

Caulking

Minor home repairs

Low-flow showerheads

The Golden State Rebates program is a separate program that gives customers incentives of $20 to $500 to buy high-efficiency water heaters, thermostats and room air conditioners, SDG&E said.

Financial assistance programs are also around, the Neighor-to-Neighbor (N2N) program was introduced by SDG&E in January 2023.

N2N provides up to $300 for certain customers to offset their outstanding bills.