Power shutoffs begin in Fallbrook amid Santa Ana winds

FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Gas and Electric turned off power Monday to nearly 3,000 customers in Fallbrook to reduce wildfire risk amid Santa Ana winds.

On Sunday, the utility notified nearly 21,000 customers in north San Diego and south Orange counties that it would possibly have to shut off their power Monday and Tuesday. Those customers include residents of Pala Reservation, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

A community resource center is open at the Fallbrook Branch Library to support residents affected by the outages.

Due to elevated fire weather conditions, we have turned off power to 2,908 customers in Fallbrook to maintain public safety. Learn more at https://t.co/kphgmmmB5D & https://t.co/Nu4yeSS2Bp. pic.twitter.com/rwsUxmEEYo — SDG&E (@SDGE) October 26, 2020