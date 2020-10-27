Power shut off in East County amid high winds

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas and Electric cut power Tuesday to about 1,000 customers because of unexpected high winds.

The power shutoff in the East County community of Boulevard comes after 3,000 customers in Fallbrook were without power Monday. SDG&E warned over the weekend that it might initiative public safety power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday during Santa Ana winds.

SDG&E said power is expected to be restored to Boulevard today provided crews can do so safely.

Due to unexpected high winds we needed to shut off power quickly for safety in the East County community of Boulevard to ~1,000 customers as of 10 a.m. We expect that power will be restored today provided crews can do so safely. pic.twitter.com/FFbnTCpwGK — SDG&E (@SDGE) October 27, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.