Power shut off in East County amid high winds

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas and Electric cut power Tuesday to about 1,000 customers because of unexpected high winds.
The power shutoff in the East County community of Boulevard comes after 3,000 customers in Fallbrook were without power Monday. SDG&E warned over the weekend that it might initiative public safety power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday during Santa Ana winds.
SDG&E said power is expected to be restored to Boulevard today provided crews can do so safely.
