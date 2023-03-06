SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is making a request to the California Public Utilities Commission to raise rates for customers. This comes as San Diegans pay some of the highest rates in the country.

Hundreds on Monday night called into a virtual meeting to voice their concerns. Over 500 public comments were sent, few showed support, while the majority voiced their grievances. To give perspective to the matter, SDG&E customers are paying 40% more for power than our neighbors in Los Angeles and paying more than anyone else in the continental United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I have never been impacted by electricity companies as bad as I’ve had in California…now you’re going to try to raise rates on us? This is crazy,” said one frustrated San Diego resident.

By this time next year, residents could pay over $8 more each month for electricity bills, and $9 for gas. People now feeling helpless, pleading with the CPUC to object.

“Everything we the consumers have done to help ourselves has backfired because SDG&E has us in a strangle hold,” said Audrey Clements, a customer who lives in La Mesa.

Several emotional messages were shared as many fear the possibility of energy prices rising once again. SDG&E’s request to raise rates comes on the heels of a surge in natural gas prices where nearly one-third of San Diegans have stopped or delayed paying their bills, leaving some in the cold.

“I can not afford to live without shaking in the cold…this is insane,” one customer said.

The reason behind the rise? SDG&E cites an investment in technology to achieve safety and clean energy goals, which some are in favor of.

“We are in favor of SDG&E’s commitment to invest in clean energy innovations as energy and reliability is critical in the success of our businesses,” Scott Ashton, CEO of Oceanside Chamber of Commerce shared.

If given the green light, the new rates will go into effect next year through 2027.

Two in-person public hearings are scheduled for March 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center multi-purpose room on the 2nd floor.