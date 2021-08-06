SDG&E customers to see climate credit on bills over the next 2 months

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E customers will see a credit on their bills during the next two months as part of the California Climate Credit program.

SDG&E says residential customers will see their electricity bills reduced by $34.60 each month for a total of $69.20 over two months.

The credit is part of a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credits on bills are customers’ share of payments from the state program, SDG&E said.

The Climate Credit was previously applied in April and October. SDG&E said it helped petition to move the payout to August and September since many customers see their bills spike during summer months.

Residential customers with natural gas service received the natural gas portion of the California Climate Credit as a $17.86 reduction in April.