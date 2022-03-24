SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric will be giving residential customers a break on their utility bills in the coming months as part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change, the utility company announced Thursday.

SDG&E stated in a press release that its customers will be receiving up to $171.40 in bill credits spanning through the months of April, August and September.

“In April, natural gas customers will see their bill reduced by $43.06 – more than double last year’s credit. In both August and September, SDG&E electricity customers will see their bills offset by $64.17 in climate credits (or a total of $128.34), almost double last year’s amount,” SDG&E said.

The utility company says electric “Climate Credits,” which require no action to receive, can only be applied to bills during the “hottest months” of the year — a time when higher energy is used due to air conditioning.

“All residential natural gas customers will automatically receive this credit from SDG&E on their April bill,” SDG&E said. “All electricity customers, including community choice aggregation customers, will automatically receive the credit on their August and September billing cycles.”