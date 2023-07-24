SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric customers could see a dip in their electricity rates next year, as the company is pursuing measures to reduce the cost of infrastructure improvements for ratepayers.

The utility provider announced on Monday that the company would be pursuing the customer savings through federal investment tax credits for its energy storage projects, which could result in an estimated savings of $215 million.

According to SDG&E officials, every $100 million in cost reduction translates to a roughly 3% drop in electric delivery rates.

The company plans to claim the tax credits in 2024 through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. Under the act, companies can claim tax credits for new clean energy projects that meet a certain criteria.

SDG&E said that they intend to claim these tax credits for eight of their energy storage projects. This includes a project to build four energy storage microgrids to help strengthen grid resiliency during emergencies, as well as other efforts related to wildfire safety.

“By investing in energy storage, we are helping to improve the reliability of the power grid, advancing the clean energy economy and providing some much-needed financial relief to our customers,” SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said in a press release. “Securing federal tax credits for these storage assets is a key part of SDG&E’s affordability strategy to reduce energy costs while improving climate resiliency.”

Four of the energy storage facilities, totaling about 200 megawatts, that SDG&E is seeking tax credits for are scheduled to come online later this year. The four microgrids, totaling about 39 megawatts, are currently being built at SDG&E substations.

The company says that the tax credits will supplement other initiatives to address energy affordability amid ongoing infrastructure projects, including a recent application for a $100 million award through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships grant program.

If awarded, SDG&E said the funds would go towards wildfire hardening efforts on utility-owned land, including those on and around federally recognized Tribal Nations’ land.