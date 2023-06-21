The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Summer savings on your SDG&E bill begins with signing up for an incentive program that rewards customers with bill credits.

Those enrolled in the Power Saver Rewards Program can earn money towards their bill by conserving energy during heat waves.

SDG&E says customers will be incentivized for reducing electricity use on days when the statewide grid is stressed by high demand.

According to the utilities company, enrolled customers who conserved during the summer 2022 heat wave earned more than $11 million in bill credits.

“Customers receive a double benefit when they participate in Power Saver Rewards and conserve energy: 1) they can save on their energy bill, and 2) they help to keep the grid reliable for all Californians on hot summer days when the grid is stressed,” said SDG&E Director of Customer Programs Hollie Bierman. “The grid is interconnected statewide, and we appreciate our customers’ willingness to do their part to help.”

A Power Saver Rewards event may be called any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the months of May through October. Customers who lower their energy use below their typical use during these hours can earn a bill credit of $2 per kWh on their next month’s bill, SDG&E explained. The utilities company say there’s no cap on the rewards.

Residential customers can apply for Power Saver Rewards here or by calling by 866-291-9516.

Tips on how to keep energy costs down and tools for managing energy use can be found here.

This incentive program was initiated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in 2022 to strengthen summer reliability statewide, SDG&E explained.