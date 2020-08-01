SDG&E cancels some planned outages due to extreme heat in forecast

SAN DIEGO – For consumers, there’s likely never an ideal time for a scheduled power outage, but it’s even tougher when it falls on one of the hottest days of the summer.

Campo resident Regina Sanders.

“I thought there’s no way,” said Regina Sanders, who lives in Campo. “This is crazy. They have to cancel it.”



Sanders got a letter from SDG&E, a Sempra Energy utility which operates in San Diego County, informing her that her power would be shut off Friday for roughly six hours for scheduled repairs. She said that decision left her with few options, but to fill up the the troughs of water for her horses, and cows and drive elsewhere for an important video call.



But on Friday, SDG&E said that all planned outages “not critical to the safety and reliability of our system have been canceled,” with the company citing “extreme heat” in the forecast.

Work requiring “immediate repairs or replacement,” however, will continue, the company said.

As a result, most of the planned outages were rescheduled by Friday afternoon, a fact that Sanders did not know before leaving home for the day. She said she had an important Zoom meeting, and she was worried she’d lose power in the middle of it.

Not wanting to stop in a public place due to COVID-19, she drove all the way to work — some 55 miles away in Mission Valley.

It’s a good thing, too, because by the time I got here, I got a message that said the power is out,” she said.



For the latest on outages visit sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.