Heat wave: Rotating outages possible; Stage 2 emergency declared

SAN DIEGO — Rotating outages are possible Sunday as California’s grid operator declared a stage 2 emergency, one step before ordering outages.

The ISO declares a Stage 2 Emergency. Please #KeepConservingCA to prevent the #powergrid from entering Stage 3. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

California’s Independent System Operator, or California ISO, oversees the power grid. It is urging people to set their air conditioning at 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights until 9 p.m.

California ISO said the most critical time will occur around 6 p.m., right around when they announced the stage 2 emergency had been declared.

SDG&E called customers Sunday saying, “Due to excessive heat and high energy demand across the state, California’s Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, may require SDG&E to initiate rotating power outages today or tomorrow that would impact your home or business for about 60 minutes. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available through local news outlets, our social channels and on sdge.com.”

It comes as San Diego County has seen record-breaking heat amid the second heat wave in a matter of weeks. Rotating outages were initiated in San Diego County Aug. 14 for the first time since 2001.

It's crunch time. Our #powergrid operators are taking all the steps to protect the grid, manage transmission loss and avoid outages. #KeepConservingCA — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

SDG&E’s outage map shows thousands of customers are already without power because of the Valley Fire. Click here to check current outages.

We truly appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews continue to work in challenging conditions to restore power safely as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and wanted to provide further information regarding power restorations. #ValleyFire pic.twitter.com/isdHrojWQD — SDG&E (@SDGE) September 7, 2020