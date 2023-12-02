SAN DIEGO — San Diego firefighters hosted dozens of burn survivors and their families in Mission Valley on Saturday.

The Burn Institute and the San Diego Fire Department hosted the heartwarming event. Families enjoyed free food, arts and crafts, and a visit from Santa.

The holiday party aims to build up the burn survivor community. The Burn Institute is a support system for families, providing them things such as mental health services. The organization sticks with them throughout their lives.

We spoke with a mother whose son burned himself with scolding water. She said the institute means everything to him.

“It’s an unfortunate accident that happened, but it happened. I just want him to be around people that know what he’s going through. For him to grow up in this environment and maybe in one future be a mentor to kids that might be having the same experience as him,” Mavelin Ramirez-Garcia, mother of burn survivor.

She said the holiday party is a way to be there for other families and for her son to connect with others over survival stories.