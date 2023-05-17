SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Captain Derrin Austin was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, first responders said. He was 55 years old.

The local fire department made the announcement via Facebook Wednesday morning.

Austin, who was promoted captain in 2022, joined the SDFD in October 1990, according to fire officials. His career assignments included station 12 in Lincoln Park, station 32 in Paradise Hills, the Training Division, the dispatch center, the HAZMAT team and most recently the San Diego International Airport Fire Station.

Austin also served his country as a Navy Seabee reservist for nearly 30 years.

“Derrin was known as a devoted friend and colleague – a man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. One of his Navy colleagues says Derrin valued those he supervised and provided mentorship as well as making sure they had what they needed to be successful at work. He was equally devoted to his fellow firefighters and truly enjoyed representing SDFD with pride and excellence,” the Facebook post read.

Austin was also a member of the employee advocacy group Brothers United, serving residents and visitors of San Diego for 32 years, SDFD said.

SDFD and the Austin family plan to honor the fire captain with a memorial.