The San Diego-Fire Rescue Department sent a water rescue team to help with the storms in Northern California. (SDFD)

SAN DIEGO — A team of 16 first responders from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were deployed Sunday to storm-stricken Northern California, officials said.

A water rescue team was sent to Sacramento, where thousands of people have been impacted by heavy rain and wind.

On Monday, SDFD provided an update on the team who are “doing well,” assisting local resources overwhelmed with calls for service in El Dorado County’s Cameron Park.

“There are overflowing bodies of water and flowing water around the county where they are. We don’t have an estimate as to how long they will be there,” Mónica Muñoz with SDFD told FOX 5 in an email.

The deployment is set for 14 days but could change depending on the weather situation, according to the fire department.

The rescue team is also doing “reconnaissance work” while in the area.