SDFD: Appointments available for J&J vaccine

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is scheduling appointments for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

SDFD said they will offer the single-dose shots to eligible San Diegans from March 9-12. As of 12:30 p.m., some appointments were still available for Friday.

SDFD is now scheduling #COVID19 appts March 9-12 for those eligible to receive the vaccine.

We are offering only Janssen single-dose shots to those within the County of SD guidelines. Schedule appointments via https://t.co/Nqh0urUPYP #vaccination pic.twitter.com/1kK3B2NBHA — SDFD (@SDFD) March 7, 2021

The first shipments of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine went out last week. Johnson & Johnson said the company plans to distribute 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the first half of 2021. It will be the first single-dose vaccine available in the U.S.

Vaccine supply continues to be a problem in San Diego County with three sites seeing closures on Sunday — the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center in Vista, Border View YMCA in Otay Mesa and the Lemon Grove Community Center. The Del Mar super vaccination site was closed Saturday because of delays with Pfizer shipments.

The Border View YMCA no appointment vaccination site is temporarily closed until more vaccine supply arrives. pic.twitter.com/73boSCMdz3 — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) March 7, 2021

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he is hopeful that with the additional option of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the vaccination pace will pick up.