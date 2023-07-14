People walk under a large Pride Flag during the San Diego Pride Parade on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Courtesy of San Diego Pride)

SAN DIEGO — The annual San Diego Pride Parade & Festival less than a day away, marking the return of the region’s largest civic event with an anticipated crowd of over 300,000 people.

The festivities run from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16. The two-day event kicks off with the annual 1.5-mile parade, which begins at 10 a.m. near the Hillcrest Pride Flag on University Avenue.

At 11 a.m., the festival kicks off at Marston Point in Balboa Park, running until 10 p.m. on Saturday. It picks back up on on Sunday at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 9 p.m.

Whether you’re going or live in the neighborhood, here’s what to know about the Pride Parade & Festival, including parking, road closures and public transit.

Parking & Shuttles:

Parking is limited around the San Diego Pride festivities, however, the non-profit has set up some options for those going to the events this weekend.

The Old Naval Hospital parking lots on Park Boulevard and Presidents Way will be the primary free parking space for festivalgoers courtesy of San Diego Pride. The lots will be open on both Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

A free shuttle will be available for people to get to the parade route and festival at the below locations during certain hours:

Saturday: Parade-bound shuttles will run continuously from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shuttle will transport paradegoers to and from the parking lots and the start of the parade route on Essex and Richmond Street, one block from University Avenue. Festival-bound shuttles will run continuously from 8 a.m. to midnight. The shuttle will take festivalgoers to and from the parking lots and the Pride Festival entrance at Sixth and Juniper Street. Express Shuttles from the Parade Start to the Festival will run from noon to 4 p.m. Pick up for this shuttle is at Essex and Richmond Street, with drop off at the Festival entrance on Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Sunday: Festival-bound shuttles will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.



No parking zones will be implemented along the parade route and surrounding areas. The parking areas closed off to drivers during the weekend are:

Hillcrest DMV Parking Lot (3960 Normal St)

University Ave (5th Ave to Park Blvd)

Centre St (University Ave to Park Blvd)

Normal St (University Ave to Washington St )

Cleveland Ave (Richmond St to Washington St )

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Ave to Centre St )

Lincoln Ave (Washington St to Park Blvd)

Polk Ave (Normal St to Park Blvd)

Herbert St (University Ave to Robinson Ave)

Essex St (Herbert St to Richmond St)

Centre St (University Ave for half the block south)

6th Ave (University Ave to Upas St)

Robinson Ave (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Evans Place (5th Ave. to 6th Ave.)

Pennsylvania Ave (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Anderson Place (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Ivy Lane (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Upas St (5th Ave to 6th Ave)

Balboa Dr in Balboa Park (6th Ave and Upas St to El Prado)

Public Transit:

MTS highly encourages using public transit to get to and from the Pride Parade & Festival, given the expected turn out and limited parking in the Balboa Park area.

For those that want to skip the car, MTS suggests taking the bus to access the Parade & Festival. Here’s how:

Bus Routes to San Diego Pride Parade on Saturday Paradegoers can ride directly to the route with bus routes 1,3, 20, 11 and 120. Route 7 and Rapid 215 feature direct service to University Avenue and Park Boulevard to catch the parade. The parade starts just three blocks west of Park Boulevard at Normal Street. Take Bus Route 7 to Park Boulevard at Presidents Way to the free Pride Shuttle Service. Take Rapid 215 to Park Boulevard at Naval Hospital (northbound), Park Boulevard at Inspiration Point Way (southbound), walking two blocks south to connect with the shuttle at Presidents Way.

Bus Routes to access the San Diego Pride Festival on Saturday and Sunday Use Route 3 or Route 120 to 4th Avenue & Laurel Street or Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street; Walk two blocks east on Laurel Street to the festival in Balboa Park.



Before heading out, be sure to plan your trip by using the MTS website or the PRONTO app.

Street Closures:

The 2023 San Diego Pride Parade route map. (Courtesy of San Diego Pride)

Road closures will be in effect on Saturday, July 15 for the 1.5-mile parade route — all of which will reopen by 4 p.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday:

Centre Street (University Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Normal Street (University Avenue to Washington Street)

Cleveland Avenue (Richmond Street to Washington Street)

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Lincoln Avenue (Washington Street to Park Boulevard)

The Quince Street exit of the northbound State Route 163 and the University Avenue exit off the southbound SR-163 will both be closed at 6 a.m.

At 6:30 a.m., the following streets will also be closed until 4 p.m.:

University Avenue (5th Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Herbert Street (University Avenue to Robinson Avenue)

Essex Street (Herbert Street to Richmond Street)

Centre Street (University Avenue for half the block south)

6th Avenue (University Avenue to Upas Street)

Robinson Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Evans Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Pennsylvania Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Anderson Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Ivy Lane (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Upas Street (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Balboa Drive in Balboa Park (6th Avenue and Upas Street to El Prado)