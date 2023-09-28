SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Planning Commission voted Thursday to send a new church proposal project to the city council. This is a topic that has garnered attention over the past several years.

The meeting took more than three hours, with dozens of public comments included.

It was a victory for one group in support of the project.

“There is room in our community to welcome all faiths,” said a church member at the meeting.

It was a loss for another group who opposes the project.

“I don’t think they’ve ever turned down a project in the planning commission,” said Mardine Davis, who lives in Del Cerro.

Nearly five years since the All People’s Church proposed a new church in Del Cerro, it is still a polarized topic.

“I just don’t understand why this project is being opposed,” said Denisse Newell, who spoke at the meeting.

“As you enter Del Cerro all you are going to see is this church which doesn’t represent our community,” Davis expressed.

The San Diego Planning Commission will now send their approved recommendation of the All People’s Church “The Light Project” to the San Diego City Council for a final vote.

The project includes building a new Christian church that sits on six acres on College Avenue and the I-8.

“We are thankful we are here, and we are looking forward to it,” said the All People’s Church pastor, Robert Herber.

The church will include a 900-seat sanctuary, classrooms, offices, a gym and a two-level parking lot with more than 350 parking spaces.

However, the plan has limitations such as not establishing a pre-K through 12th grade school or weekday services.

The project also adds a new traffic signal, which concerns several neighbors.

“Our neighborhood cannot stand the increased traffic,” said one person during public comment at the meeting.

Opponents also spoke about the land already being zoned for housing.

All People’s Church Pastor Robert Herber responded to questions and concerns of people wanting to move the church to a new area, and the area being zoned for housing.

FOX 5 asked Herber about his response to the land being approved back in 2017 for housing, and people asking to move the project somewhere else.

“Well it’s of course it’s sad when a church is all about service and all about helping the community, the same zoning that 10 of the 12 churches in that are in that residential area are on, we have the exact same zoning for our piece of land, so we think it’s a great fit for this property,” Herber said.

Several church members say the concerns do not outweigh the assets of a new church.

“They have been instrumental in who I am today,” said one military officer, who is also an All People’s Church member.

For year-long members Valeria Thatcher and Heather Kuhn, they said they are hopeful opponents will come around.

“I’m hoping and pray the people of Del Cerro will see we really want to love them, and we want to support them in everything that they need,” said Valeria Thatcher, an All People’s Church member.

The project will now head to the San Diego City Council for a final vote. If approved, a new church could be built in a couple of years.