(Left to right) A cat, dog and rabbit available for adoption from San Diego Humane Society. (Credit: San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO – Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Well look no further because the San Diego Humane Society (SDHC) is waiving adoption fees for its adult pets, the organization announced Friday.

This offer is only good on Saturday and Sunday for pets that are seven months and older.

SDHC can waive these fees thanks to a $3,000 donation from a local animal lover named Patrick Woo-Sam.

SDHC said its shelter is bursting at the seams with 131% capacity for dogs for the start of 2023. Most of it has to do with incoming stray animals who were never reclaimed by their owners.

More than 500 animals are available for adoption, 230 of which are adult dogs.

Walk-in adoptions are available from Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SDHC’s campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego, the organization said.

“We’re hoping the animals in our care will get a fresh start in the new year,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Every single one of them is an individual who deserves love and a proper home of their own.”

If you are interested in looking at the current animals available for adoption, click here.

All pets that get adopted are already spayed/neutered and vaccinated, they have been assessed and cared for and it helps clear space for the shelter, SDHC said.