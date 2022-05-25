SAN DIEGO — New drought regulations will go into effect next month as California tries to conserve water before the hot summer months.

California State Water Resources Control Board adopted a new regulation on Tuesday, to ensure a more aggressive approach to save water. Even though San Diego County is not facing a water shortage, residents will still have to comply with the state’s regulations.

The new regulation will ban watering grass in front or next to commercial, industrial or institutional properties starting June 10. The ban does not include grass used for recreational or community purpose and trees located in those areas.

“It is important to note that if there is any trees in this grass that can still be watered,” said Efren Lopez, with the San Diego County Water Authority.

The regulation also will require water agencies to activate their level two response, which according to the California Water Boards may include: limiting outdoor irrigation to certain days or hours, increasing patrolling to identify water waste, enforcing water-use prohibition and increasing communication about the importance of water conservation.

The City of San Diego has yet to release information on their level two response. FOX 5 reached out but has not yet heard back.

Those who do not comply could be fined up to $500.