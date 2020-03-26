Scripps Health to temporarily close 3 clinics

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Health said Wednesday it would temporarily close three of its clinics in San Diego County in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Scripps Clinic Coronado, Scripps Clinic Santee and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery in Hillcrest will be closed by the end of this week, the medical group said.

Patients who typically go to the clinic in Coronado will be redirected to Scripps Clinic Mission Valley or Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines, health officials said. Scripps Santee patients will be sent to Scripps Clinic Rancho San Diego and patients at Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery in Hillcrest will go to Scripps Clinic Del Mar.

According to Scripps Health, patients will still be able to receive care from their chosen providers, who will also be temporarily moving from the closing clinics.

“These latest changes at Scripps give us more flexibility in how we staff all of our clinics and hospitals as this health pandemic continues to unfold, and they give us the ability to move people and resources to where they are needed more,” Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said.